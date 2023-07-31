Pakistani intruder shot dead along IB in J-K's Arnia sector

Jammu, Jul 31 (PTI) A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said, in the second such incident in a week.

The intruder was gunned down by the alert border guards when he ignored the repeated warnings and tried to flee after managing to cross the border fence near Jabowal border outpost in Arnia sector here around 1.45 am, they said.

Confirming the incident, a BSF spokesman said, "In the intervening night of July 30-July 31, the vigilant troops observed suspicious movement across the International Border (IB) in the Arnia border area.

"An intruder was observed approaching towards the BSF fence and the troops neutralised him and thwarted the infiltration attempt." Officials said the body was shifted to Bishnah hospital for post-mortem.

Rs 440 in Pakistani currency, a bag containing over four kilograms of flour, two biscuit packets, a watch and a glass were recovered from the possession of the slain intruder, whose identity could not be ascertained immediately, the officials said.

On July 25, a Pakistani intruder carrying over four kilograms of high-grade heroin was gunned down by the BSF in Ramgarh sector of Samba district.

Pakistan refused the body of the smuggler and later it was buried at a graveyard by police in Ramgarh sector. PTI TAS AQS