Pakistani intruder shot dead along International Border in Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 9 (PTI) A suspected Pakistani intruder was shot dead along the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar district, a BSF spokesperson said on Monday.

The incident happened in the border area near Mahawa village Sunday night when BSF troops noticed some suspicious movement.

"During the night hours, alert BSF troops on duty observed suspicious movement of a Pakistani intruder, who surreptitiously crossed the international boundary and started approaching the border security fence taking advantage of the darkness," said the spokesperson.

The BSF troops challenged the intruder but he did not stop and started running towards the security fence, said the spokesperson.

"Noticing his aggressive move, the troops on duty fired upon the advancing intruder, neutralizing him on the spot," said the spokesperson.

A shoulder bag with some clothes and personal belongings were recovered, the spokesperson added. PTI CHS TIR TIR