Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along Punjab border

Jalandhar (Punjab), Aug 13 (PTI) A suspected Pakistani intruder trying to infiltrate into India from the Punjab border was shot dead by the BSF amid an ongoing "high alert" ahead of Independence Day.

A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said the man was spotted "surreptitiously" crossing the international boundary in the Dal village of Tarn Taran district around 8:30 pm on Monday and approaching the border fence.

The BSF personnel on duty challenged the intruder but he did not stop and continued to advance towards the border security fence, the spokesperson said.

"Sensing imminent danger and keeping in view the high alert situation on the border in the wake of the forthcoming Independence Day, the troops on duty fired upon the advancing intruder, neutralising him on the spot," he said.

"Vigilant BSF troops once again successfully foiled the nefarious intentions of cross-border terror syndicate to carry out this infiltration bid into the Indian territory from across the border," said the spokesperson.

The BSF, which guards the 553-kilometre-long India-Pakistan frontier in Punjab, has declared a high alert on the frontline from August 10 in the wake of Independence Day events on August 15. PTI NES CHS SZM