Pakistani man gets 10 year jail term in fake currency case

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sentenced a Pakistani national to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2019 fake currency case, an official statement issued on Wednesday said.

A fine of Rs 30,000 has also been imposed on Ran Singh. The case is related to seizure of high quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) having face value Rs 94,000, it said.

The accused was arrested in May 2019 at Land Custom Station, Munnabao, Rajasthan, while his co-conspirator Kunpji, also a Pakistani, is still absconding, the statement issued by the probe agency said.

The NIA had chargesheeted the duo in November 2019, and the Jaipur special court on Tuesday sentenced Singh, it said, adding that the search is continuing for absconder Kunpji. PTI AKV AKV NB NB