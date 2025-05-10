Pakistani missile strikes near the Aap Shambhu Temple in Jammu

New Delhi: A Pakistani missile landed near the Aap Shambhu Temple in Jammu on early Saturday, a significant religious and cultural site.

This attack has been described by Indian officials as a deliberate provocation aimed at destabilising the region and inciting communal discord.

The conflict, which escalated following the tragic terrorist attack in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, has seen both nations engage in a tit-for-tat exchange of military strikes.

India's Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, targeted militant groups within Pakistan in response to the initial attack that claimed 27 lives, including 25 Hindu tourists.

Pakistan's subsequent missile and drone attacks on Indian military installations have now extended to civilian areas, with the strike near the Aap Shambhu Temple..

Defense sources confirm that Pakistan fired multiple missiles towards northern India, including locations such as Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia, all of which were successfully intercepted by Indian air defense systems.

However, the missile that landed near the Aap Shambhu Temple, a revered site known for its naturally formed lingam of Lord Shiva, has raised serious concerns. The temple, located in Sathrian at Roopnagar, holds deep spiritual significance for millions of devotees and is a symbol of peace and harmony.