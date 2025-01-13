Pakistani national apprehended while trying to cross border in Gujarat's Kutch

Bhuj: A Pakistani national was caught by the Border Security Force (BSF) while trying to sneak into India through the land border in Gujarat’s Kutch district, an official said on Monday.

The man from the neighbouring country was trying to cross the border from an area north of Harami Nala on Sunday, the BSF said in a release.

"On January 12, vigilant BSF troops observed a Pakistani national crossing the international border and entering Indian territory from the area north of Harami Nala in Kutch," it said.

BSF troops promptly challenged and apprehended the individual, it said.

The release said the intruder was identified as Babu Ali, a resident of Karo Ghoonghro village in Sujawal district of the Sindh province in Pakistan.

Harami Nala is a natural water channel along the India-Pakistan international border.