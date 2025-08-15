Pakistani national arrested over allegations of cheating, dowry harassment

Hyderabad, Aug 15 (PTI) A Pakistani national, who has been living here since 1998, was arrested after a case was registered against him over allegations of cheating, dowry harassment and threatening his wife, police said on Friday.

Fahad (in his 30s) married a divorcee here in 2016 who later converted to Islam, they said.

The couple were having disputes for the last two years.

Fahad's wife allegedly caught him red-handed in the company of a woman with whom he had an extra-marital affair on Thursday and complained to Banjara Hills police. The matter was transferred to the Langar Houz police station as the couple live under its jurisdiction.

Fahad's wife alleged that she was cheated by him as she was not aware of his Pakistani antecedents.

She also alleged that his education certificates were fake and that he harassed her.

As per preliminary information, Fahad's mother, who was born in India, married a Pakistani national in Saudi Arabia. She later acquired Pakistani citizenship.

Fahad, who is currently working in a software company here, came to Hyderabad in 1998 along with his mother and his three siblings after his father passed away.

Police said Fahad claimed to have obtained Indian citizenship, but did not produce any documentary evidence.

Asked if he had valid documents to stay in India, a police official said the matter is under investigation.

The full facts of the case would be known during the investigation, he added. PTI SJR SJR KH