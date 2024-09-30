Pakistani national arrested with family for staying illegally near Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 30 (PTI) A Pakistani national was arrested along with his wife and two others who were allegedly living illegally with fake identities for the past six years, police said on Monday.

According to a preliminary inquiry, his wife is from Bangladesh and they were earlier in Dhaka, where they got married.

The couple allegedly came to Delhi in 2014 and later shifted to Bengaluru in 2018. The two others arrested are his in-laws. They were taken into custody following a raid conducted in Jigani on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday.

"Our Jigani Inspector investigated a matter and registered a case. Four people of a family were residing here illegally with the help of fraudulent documents. Now, a case has been registered and those four people are being interrogated. Based on the outcome of the interrogation, we will take further action," a senior police officer said.

They have been staying at a rented house in Jigani for the past six years. They allegedly got identity documents with fake names, he said.

The police are interrogating the man about his network and activities.

"We have collected details about them and are investigating the case. They were supplying materials to a garage but that needs to be investigated," he said.

When asked about "seizures" from their house, the officer said: "It is part of the investigation." PTI AMP RS RS