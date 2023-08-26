‘Pakistani spy’ arrested in Kolkata; sensitive documents seized

Kolkata, Aug 27 (PTI) A 36-year-old man, who was allegedly working as a spy for Pakistan, was arrested in Kolkata and several sensitive documents were seized from his possession, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, Kolkata police personnel picked up the man from his residence in Howrah on Friday night and arrested him after hours of grilling in the Special Task Force's office in Kolkata.

The accused hails from Darbhanga district of Bihar.

"The arrested man was found directly involved in activities prejudicial to the safety of the country," the officer said.

“Secret information in the form of photographs, videos and online chats were found in his mobile phone. These were sent by him to a suspected intelligence operative of Pakistan," the officer said.

His mobile device has also been seized, he added.

Initial investigations revealed that the man was working with a courier service company in Kolkata and he had earlier stayed in Delhi.

"The accused has been living in Howrah area for the last three months after relocating from Delhi. He was picked up Friday from there and after grilling was examined at our office," he said.

A local court remanded him to police custody till September 6.

The man was arrested under various sections of the IPC and Official Secrets Act. PTI SCH ACD NN