Pakistani terrorists deliberately targeting locals in J-K to evoke fear, terror: official

Srinagar, Oct 25 (PTI) Pakistani terrorists are deliberately targeting locals to evoke fear and terror in Kashmir, a defence spokesman said here, a day after four persons including two army jawans were killed in a terror attack in the Gulmarg area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the four deceased, three -- a soldier and the two civilians working as porters for the Army -- were local Kashmiri Muslims.

In a statement, Srinagar-based Defence PRO said Pakistani terrorists, with a view to disrupt peace and stability in Kashmir, cowardly targeted an Army column which was carrying soldiers and local porters.

The alert troops swiftly and resolutely retaliated, forcing the terrorists to retreat, leaving behind a weapon and rucksack, he said, adding they escaped into a dense foliage, exploiting the fading light.

He said that two brave soldiers -- Rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah from Anantnag (J-K) and Rifleman Jeevan Singh from Sirsa (Haryana) -- succumbed to the injuries sustained during the exchange of fire.

The Army salutes the bravery of the soldiers who responded despite being hit and forced the terrorists to flee before laying down their own lives, he said.

Their actions prevented the terrorists from causing any further damage, the PRO said, adding they demonstrated unwavering courage and commitment to safeguard the national security and counter inimical agenda of Pakistan abetted terrorism in Kashmir.

He said that their selfless act is a testament to the Indian Army's resolve to safeguard the nation and the citizens.

Alongside the brave soldiers, two Kashmiri porters -- Zahoor Ahmad Mir, a resident of Boniyar Tehsil; and Mushtaq Ahmad Choudhary, a resident of Uri Tehsil -- also made the ultimate sacrifice, he said.

It is evident that Pakistani terrorists are deliberately targeting Kashmiri locals to evoke the fear and terror in Valley which is progressing towards peace and stability, the PRO said. "The only ideology these terrorists espouse is of 'the reign of terror in valley'." The Army remains committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all citizens and will resolutely achieve its efforts to combat terrorism and promote harmony in Kashmir Valley, he said.

The sacrifices of these brave Kashmiris and soldiers will inspire the future generations to stand against the perpetrators of terror, he added. PTI SSB TIR TIR