Pakistani woman detained near US Consulate in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jul 31 (PTI) A Pakistani woman was detained in Kolkata after she was found roaming aimlessly near the US Consulate in Ho Chi Minh Sarani, police said on Monday.

The woman, in her late 20s, was questioned for more than an hour and then allowed to leave after she was detained in the early hours of Saturday, they said.

Officers of the Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) and Special Branch jointly questioned her.

"We spotted her roaming aimlessly on the CCTVs. We questioned her and found that she is a beautician who got married to a local and came to India in December 2021. She told us why she was there. We are verifying her claims," a police officer said.

The woman's Indian visa is valid till January 2024, he said.