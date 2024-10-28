Pakistani woman married to Indian booked over forging papers

Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) A Pakistani woman living in India for close to four decades has been booked for allegedly forging Aadhaar and PAN cards to live in India, police said Monday.

Advertisment

Shazia Riyaz came to India in 1985 and married an Indian, they said.

"Acting on intelligence inputs, investigation was carried out and it was found that the Pakistani woman had made an Aadhaar Card, PAN card and other documents through forged means.

"A case has been registered against her and further investigation is on," Jaisinghpura Khor SHO Rajesh Meena said.

Advertisment

The mother of four had been living with her husband's family since 1985, he said. PTI AG VN VN