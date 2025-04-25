Pakistanis living in Gujarat asked to leave India before Apr 27 deadline: Minister

Vadodara: Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi on Friday said Pakistani nationals living in Gujarat were being asked by police in every district of the state to leave India before the April 27 deadline set by the Centre.

India on Thursday announced revoking all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27 as tension between the two countries escalated over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on Tuesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had on April 24 said all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from April 27 while medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till April 29.

The MEA had said all Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave the country before the expiry of their visas.

Talking to reporters in Vadodara on Friday, Sanghavi, who is Gujarat's Minister of State for Home, said, "Every state government has to implement the decisions taken by the Centre. Accordingly, the Gujarat government has directed all the district superintendents of police in the state to implement this order with immediate effect."

"Since Friday morning, Pakistani visa holders have been called at respective police stations in various districts and are asked to leave India before the deadline ends," he said.

Special Operations Group as well as Special Branch officials of cities and districts have started the process to ensure that Pakistani visa holders, to whom this rule is applicable, leave India before the deadline, he added.

"Because of the latest notification in this regard, the district police heads are also asked to ensure that Hindu refugees from Pakistan will not be harassed in this process," the minister said.

Following the home department's directive, the Bharuch district police dropped one Saeeda Bibi, a resident of Karachi in Pakistan, to the Attari-Wagah border on Friday morning, an official said.

"Our staff dropped her off at the Attari-Wagah border today morning and she has already crossed into her country. She was the only short-term visa holder in Bharuch for whom this rule was applicable. Otherwise, there are several long-term visa holders currently living in Bharuch, but this rule does not apply to them," district SP Mayur Chavda said.