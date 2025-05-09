Pakistan’s complicity got exposed after its officials attended funerals of terrorists: Pawar

Pune, May 9 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said the presence of Pakistani government officials at the funerals of the terrorists killed during Operation Sindoor contradicts the country’s denial of involvement in terrorist activities in India.

Pawar said that while India is facing a grave crisis, the country is fully capable of responding to it with the strength of its defence forces.

The octogenarian leader was speaking at a programme to commemorate the 66th death anniversary of social activist and educator Bhaurao Patil at the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha in Satara.

His daughter and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the NCP, were also present.

“India has never supported terrorist movements. What is happening is a result of terrorist activity (Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives). Despite Pakistan’s denials, its complicity is evident.

“Representatives of their government were present during the funerals of terrorists killed in Indian strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). If their government had no role, what explains their officials attending these funerals,” Pawar asked.

He said India has always championed peace, a stance repeatedly underlined by the prime minister and other leaders.

However, he stressed that pre-emptive measures, which are currently being taken, become necessary when the safety of citizens is at stake.

“Our armed forces are taking the necessary precautions. After witnessing their performance, every Indian feels proud. Today, the Indian defence forces are ready to face any situation,” he said.

Referring to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who have been briefing the media on Operation Sindoor, Pawar lauded the increasing participation of women in the armed forces, recalling a decision taken during his tenure as the defence minister.

“When I was the defence minister, I had raised the issue of women taking lead roles in the (armed) forces. Initially, all three service chiefs rejected the idea. But in the fourth meeting, I asserted that there should be at least nine per cent representation of women in the armed forces,” he said.

Pawar said of the two women officers who are briefing the nation on the situation at the border, one belongs to the Muslim community. “This shows that people, regardless of their faith, are willing to make any sacrifice for the unity and integrity of our nation,” he said.

Tensions have escalated after Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack.