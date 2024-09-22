Pakistan's defence minister has certified NC, Congress for carrying its agenda in J-K: Nadda

Jammu, Sep 22 (PTI) BJP chief J P Nadda on Sunday labeled the Congress and the National Conference (NC) as "non-nationalist forces" and said Pakistan's defence minister himself "certified" the two parties for carrying out that country's agenda in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also highlighted the "wave of change" in Jammu and Kashmir under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and underscored BJP’s "deep connection" with the Union Territory.

Nadda claimed terror attacks have significantly reduced and said the lifespan of terrorists under Prime Minister Modi's leadership is "only a few days", but these parties are trying to negotiate with them.

"They (NC, Congress and those who strike pact with them) are non-nationalist forces. Those who talk of releasing terrorists and starting cross LoC trade and those who strike pact with them. There are not nationalist forces. No other than the Pakistan defence minister has given them a certificate. What he has said is known to everyone," Nadda told a public rally in the Barnie area of the Jammu district.