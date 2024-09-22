Pakistan's defence minister has 'certified' NC, Congress for carrying its agenda in J-K: Nadda

Jammu, Sep 22 (PTI) BJP chief J P Nadda on Sunday labeled the Congress and the National Conference (NC) as "non-nationalist forces" and said Pakistan's defence minister himself "certified" the two parties for carrying out that country's agenda in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also highlighted the "wave of change" in Jammu and Kashmir under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and underscored BJP’s "deep connection" with the Union Territory.

Nadda claimed terror attacks have significantly reduced and said the lifespan of terrorists under Prime Minister Modi's leadership is "only a few days", but these parties are trying to negotiate with them.

"They (NC, Congress and those who strike pact with them) are non-nationalist forces. Those who talk of releasing terrorists and starting cross LoC trade and those who strike pact with them. There are not nationalist forces. No other than the Pakistan defence minister has given them a certificate. What he has said is known to everyone," Nadda told a public rally in the Barnie area of the Jammu district.

Campaigning for party candidate and former minister Sham Lal Sharma, contesting from the Jammu North constituency, Nadda said, "The defense minister of Pakistan said that NC and the Congress in India are promoting their agenda, wanting to bring Jammu and Kashmir back to the status quo and restore Article 370. Will you support those certified by Pakistan? Remember, they are not nationalists." Accusing the Congress, NC, and PDP of "corruption" and "ruining" Jammu and Kashmir, Nadda said, "These three political dynasties – the Abdullah family, Mufti family, and Nehru-Gandhi family – have harmed Kashmir. They brought rampant corruption and destroyed this beautiful state." They want Jammu and Kashmir to return to the condition prevalent in 1990s, Nadda alleged.

"They want to bring back the days of 1990s. They advocate for the resumption of trade across the LoC, but you know that terrorism was being facilitated under the guise of trade." Nadda emphasised that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, terror incidents have "significantly declined", adding, "the lifespan of a terrorist is just a few days." He also highlighted the "wave of change" in Jammu and Kashmir under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and underscored BJP’s "deep connection" with the Union Territory.

"Thanks to this change, J-K is progressing rapidly in terms of peace, progress, and development. Today, Assembly polls are being held under 'One Nation, One Constitution, One Prime Minister' for the first time in J-K after the abrogation of Article 370." Nadda stressed BJP's "strong historical ties" with Jammu, stating, "We know Pandit Prem Nath Dogra as 'Sher-e-Duggar'. He was a leader in the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, and he served as its president. BJP's bond with Jammu is deep." He also reiterated the sacrifice made by the founder of Jan Sangh Syama Prasad Mookerjee in the fight against ''Do Nishan, Do Vidhan, Do pradhan''.

Nadda urged people to make the BJP victorious, saying, "It is in Jammu and Kashmir’s interest to support the BJP, and the BJP has the best interests of J&K at heart." During his visit, Nadda expressed astonishment over the lack of rights and reservation for a section of people, tribals and the denial of voting rights to West Pakistani refugees in J&K.

"I was shocked to learn that tribals had no reservation here, and that people from West Pakistan who migrated during Partition had no voting rights. While Manmohan Singh ji could become prime minister, these refugees couldn't even vote. But the BJP took up this cause and resolved it with the removal of Article 370," he said.

He said that all these sections -- West Pakistan refugees, Valmikis, Gurkhas, and women -- are having full rights, and tribals and pahadis are enjoying the benefits of reservations.

"Modi ji has done justice with them," he said. PTI AB MNK MNK