Pakistan's fate is to perish: Adityanath

Lucknow, May 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday invoked a philosophical reflection and said Pakistan's fate is to perish whether at the hands of India or due to the very terrorism it has nurtured and harboured.

Addressing a gathering at an event to mark 25 years of KN Memorial hospital, Adityanath said a seed turning into a tree reflects a flourishing culture, while a seed decaying and perishing without growth signifies a perversion of nature.

"It is rightly said that the transformation of a seed into a tree is culture and its rotting away is a distortion," the chief minister said.