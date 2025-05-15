Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be brought under IAEA watch: India

Srinagar: Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be brought under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency as they are not safe in such a rogue nation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

The defence minister's comments came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India would not tolerate "nuclear blackmail" by Pakistan and would punish cross-border terrorism strongly.

Shortly after landing in Srinagar in his first trip to Jammu and Kashmir since Operation Sindoor, Singh said how strong India's resolve against terrorism can be gauged from the fact that it has not even paid heed to Pakistan's nuclear blackmail.

"The whole world has seen how irresponsibly Pakistan has given nuclear threats to India several times," he said interacting with troops.

"Today, from the land of Srinagar, I want to raise this question before the whole world: are nuclear weapons safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation?" Singh asked.

"I believe that Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency)," he added.

The defence minister described Operation Sindoor as the "biggest" action taken by India against terrorism in its history.

"For the last 35-40 years, India has been facing terrorism being carried out from across the border. Today India has made it clear to the whole world that we can go to any extent against terrorism," he said.

By carrying out the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, an attempt was made to hurt India's forehead and to break the country's social unity.

"They attacked India's forehead, we have inflicted wounds on their chest," he said.

"The only way to cure Pakistan's wounds is to stop giving shelter to anti-India and terrorist organisations, and not allow its land to be used against India," he added.

Recalling then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's visit to Pakistan 21 years ago, Singh said Pakistan had declared that terrorism will no longer be exported from their soil.

"But Pakistan betrayed India and is still betraying it. Now it has to pay a heavy price for this. And if terrorism continues, this price will keep increasing," he said.

Singh said Prime Minister Modi has clearly redefined India's policy against terrorism, which says that any terrorist attack on Indian soil will be considered "an act of war".

"The understanding that has been formed between the two countries is that no unwarranted action will be taken across the border," he said.

"If any action is taken, then the matter will go very far. Along with this, our prime minister has also made it clear that terrorism and talks will not go together and if there will be talks, it will be on terrorism and PoK (Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir)," he said.

Singh said the success of Operation Sindoor has made it clear to the terrorist organisations hiding in Pakistan and their masters that they should not consider themselves safe and secure anywhere.

"Now they are the target of Indian forces. The world knows that our forces have an accurate aim and when they aim, they leave the task of counting to the enemies," he said.

Referring to the IMF loan to Pakistan, he said, "As for Pakistan, what can I say to you about it. That country has reached such a state due to its ignorance of begging that it can be said about it that wherever Pakistan stands, the line of beggars starts from there. You must have heard how it once again went to the IMF to ask for a loan".

"On the other hand, our country, today, falls in the category of those countries which give loans to the IMF so that the IMF can give loans to poor countries," the defence minister said.

Hailing the defence forces, he said, "As Defence Minister, I have had the opportunity to know you all very closely. I know your courage and valour, and at the same time I know your anger towards incidents like Pahalgam. I know that after Pahalgam, there was anger inside you, there was anger inside the whole country. I know how it feels when the blood flowing in the arteries starts getting out of control".

"And I am also happy that you gave the right direction to your anger and with great courage and wisdom, you avenged Pahalgam," he added.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure early on May 7 following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The Pakistani actions were strongly responded to by the Indian side. The Indian military targeted eight Pakistani air bases with missiles and other long-range weapons on May 10 in retaliation for Pakistan's attempts to strike 26 military facilities.

The hostilities ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions following talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations of both sides on the afternoon of May 10.