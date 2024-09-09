Pakistan's Punjab speaker wants removal of encroachments from gurudwaras: Ex IAS officer

Chandigarh, Sep 9 (PTI) Pakistan's Punjab assembly speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has asked for removal of encroachments from temples and gurdwaras in that country, said former Punjab-cadre IAS officer D S Jaspal.

Jaspal, who retired from service in 2015, recently visited Pakistan's Punjab assembly and also met minority affairs minister Ramesh Singh Arora.

"He (speaker) was categorical (in saying) that all Hindu and Sikh shrines should be cleared of encroachments. Many Sikh gurdwaras and shrines in Pakistan were encroached upon.

"It was quite reassuring to hear that he (speaker) has given the orders and it was on record. It was a very positive gesture of the House of the Pakistan Punjab assembly," Jaspal told PTI videos.

Speaker Khan also acknowledged in the House that it was "shameful" that gurdwaras have been "destroyed".

"The speaker's response was spontaneous. It was very positive and was reflecting the unanimous sentiments of the House," he said.

Jaspal said he got appreciation from the Pakistan's Punjab assembly for his efforts towards preserving Sikh heritage during his recent visit to the neighbouring country.

Jaspal has authored a book 'Tryst with Trees - Punjab's sacred heritage', which documented historical gurdwaras named after trees. Several of these gurdwaras are located in Pakistan.

The book has pictorial documentation of 58 sacred and historical Sikh shrines in India and Pakistan named after 19 species of trees, like Gurdwara Babe-di-Ber, Sialkot; Gurdwara Lahura Sahib, Gurdwara Nim Sahib, Gurdwara Tahli Sahib, Gurdwara Ritha Sahib, Gurdwara Amb Sahib, Gurdwara Imli Sahib, Gurdwara Pipli Sahib and Gurdwara Jand Sahib.

Jaspal said he was hailed for his project for the conservation of sacred trees. PTI CHS VSD KSS