Pakistan's sporting decisions don't affect India: J-K deputy CM

Jammu, Feb 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Monday said that Pakistan's decisions regarding sporting engagements with India would not affect the country, emphasising that politics should remain separate from sports.

On Sunday, Pakistan announced its decision to boycott its highly anticipated ICC T20 World Cup group match against India, even as the government cleared the national team's participation for the rest of the tournament, starting February 7.

"If Pakistan doesn't play, what will happen? If that is their decision, it makes no difference to us. India is a large country, and Pakistan's actions do not have any impact on us. Therefore, I believe we should not pay much attention to this issue. We prefer not to discuss Pakistan or this topic further," Choudhary told reporters on the inaugural day of the Budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly here.

He emphasised that India has always opposed the intersection of politics and sports, as it damages the integrity of the game. "Politics should never intrude into sports because, historically, whenever politics has entered, it has harmed the nature of the sport. This principle should be upheld in every country, and even within our own," he said.

Replying to a question on the demand for setting up a National Law University (NLU) in Jammu, supported by the BJP and its Leader of the Opposition, the deputy chief minister criticised the LoP, alleging that creating a ruckus would not resolve the larger issues of the Union Territory.

He said the LoP had promised restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir during the election campaign and should clarify the status of that assurance. "Jammu would truly benefit only when statehood is restored," he said.

BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma joined Jammu University students protesting for the establishment of a National Law University here on Sunday. The legislators asserted on Sunday that they would take up the issue both on the streets and in the Legislative Assembly.

Choudhary credited the Omar Abdullah-led government for stimulating economic activity in Jammu, noting the growth of markets, commercial establishments, and increased business activity attributed to the restoration of the Darbar Move.

He described the revival of the Darbar Move as a historical tradition initiated during the maharaja's rule, which he claimed was discontinued during the BJP's tenure in 2021. He rejected allegations of discrimination against Jammu and said the revival of the Darbar Move reflected the government's balanced approach. "All sections of people in Jammu have benefited from the Darbar Move," he said.

The deputy chief minister said that key concerns before the people of Jammu and Kashmir include restoration of statehood, protection of land rights and safeguarding employment opportunities for locals.

Choudhary also questioned the absence of local vice-chancellors in universities in Jammu and Kashmir and urged political parties to focus on larger public issues rather than raising what he termed as "smaller matters." He expressed hope that the upcoming budget would be designed similarly to a state budget, rather than that of a Union Territory.

The deputy chief minister mentioned that Jammu and Kashmir has experienced significant unemployment over the past 11 years, and that significant events, such as the floods in 2025 and the Pahalgam terror attack, severely impacted tourism in the region.

Choudhary hoped for the presentation of a special package for Jammu and Kashmir to address these challenges. PTI AB AB MPL MPL