Pak's ancient dying folk musical instrument, Portugal's naval carpentry art added in UNESCO ICH list

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Boreendo, an ancient dying folk musical instrument and its melodies from Pakistan, Paraguay's ancestral ceramic craftsmanship and Mwazindika spiritual dance of the Daida community of Kenya are among the elements which on Tuesday were inscribed on UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

A senior official said a set of nominations is being examined today by the committee for inscribing them on this list.

The 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) is being held at the Red Fort from December 8 to 13.

The new inscriptions include the craft of making Dong Ho folk woodblock printings of Viet Nam; Boreendo, an ancient dying folk musical instrument, its melodies, knowledge, and skills from Pakistan; and the practice of making Asin Tibuok, the artisanal sea salt of the Boholano of Bohol Island, from the Philippines, a UENSCO official said.

The world body also put up a series of posts on X to share the update.

"New inscription on the Urgent Safeguarding List of #IntangibleHeritage: Mwazindika spiritual dance of the Daida community of Kenya, #Kenya," UNESCO said.

In another post, it said, "New inscription on the Urgent Safeguarding List of #IntangibleHeritage: Boreendo, Bhorindo: ancient dying folk musical instrument, its melodies, knowledge, and skills, #Pakistan".

This is the first time that India is hosting a session of the UNESCO panel.

The committee will examine a "total of 67 nominations" submitted by nearly 80 countries for inscription on UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage lists during the course of this session, according to the Paris-headquartered world body.

Other new inscriptions on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding include "construction processes of the quincha house and the junta de embarre/embarra, #Panama, the UNESCO posted.

Additionally, Nai'upo art, ancestral ceramic craftsmanship of Paraguay, Moliceiro boat -- naval carpentry art of the Aveiro region of Portugal and art of crafting and playing Kobyz from Uzbekistan have also been added to this list, it said. PTI KND MPL MPL