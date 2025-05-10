Pak's claim of destroying India's S-400 missile systems false: Indian military

New Delhi: Pakistan's claim that its hypersonic missiles fired from JF-17 fighter jets destroyed India's S-400 air defence system in Adampur is "false", an Indian military official said on Saturday.

Pakistan's state-run PTV earlier reported that Pakistan Air Force's hypersonic missiles destroyed the S-400 system in Adampur.

China's Xinhua news agency also said Pakistan JF-17 Thunder jet destroyed India's S-400 air defense system in India's Punjab, according to Chinese news outlet Global Times.

These reports are false, the spokesperson of the Indian Air Force said.