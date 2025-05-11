Pak's condition worsened as Modi govt gave free hand to armed forces: MP CM

Indore, May 11 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Sunday that the Narendra Modi government has made things worse for Pakistan by giving the Indian armed forces a free hand to destroy hubs of terrorists through Operation Sindoor.

Addressing a job fair in Indore, Yadav said the Modi government had prepared well ahead to deal with the nefarious intentions of the country's enemies.

"When the government led by PM Modi was formed, many asked why a huge amount was being spent on the Rafale deal. We saw that when India's enemy was standing at the border, our armed forces equipped with Rafale aircraft and modern military technology destroyed the terrorist bases and settled old dues," he said.

The chief minister said that the Modi government made things worse for Pakistan by giving the armed forces a free hand to destroy terrorist bases.

"This is India of changing times. The world is looking at India with surprise. There was a time when enemies beheaded our soldiers, and the then government could do nothing. Under the present government's rule, the enemy can't even imagine such audacity," he said.

Yadav said the Modi government has kept the country safe by making quick decisions.

"The respect for India increased in the world after PM Modi showed India's military capability. He has already said that 'we do not provoke anyone, but if someone provokes us, we do not spare him either'," the chief minister said.

Stressing that the nation is united in this hour of crisis, Yadav said the MP government has made tight security arrangements.

He further said that the government is promoting self-employment and providing jobs through various programmes.

"We have said that we will give one lakh new government jobs, but the state's population is nine crore, and the total number of government posts is less than 10 lakh. In such a situation, we are giving special incentives to employment-based industries," he said.

Yadav laid the foundation stone for constructing a rest house for judges in the Residency Kothi complex in Indore.

On this occasion, Supreme Court Justices JK Maheshwari, SC Sharma and Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court Suresh Kumar Kait were present.

The chief minister performed ground-breaking for the installation of the statue of Swami Vivekananda in the Devi Ahilya Sarovar Garden in the Sirpur area of the city.

Officials said the statue, made of different metals, will be 39.6 feet high and weigh about 14 tonnes. They claimed it would be the world's tallest statue of Swami Vivekananda of its kind.

Yadav also attended the inauguration of the renovated stepwell in Kanadiya area, originally built by Ahilyabai Holkar, the ruler of the erstwhile Holkar dynasty of Indore.

The dilapidated structure was renovated by the Indore Development Authority for Rs 1 crore under the state government's "Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan", officials said. PTI HWP ADU ARU NSK