Pak's ISI, terror groups attempt to exploit online platforms for recruitment efforts in JK

Srinagar, Oct 20 (PTI) In a concerning shift in tactics, Pakistan's intelligence agency and terror groups are trying to ramp up recruitment efforts in Jammu and Kashmir through digital platforms, as direct interactions become increasingly difficult due to heightened security measures, officials said on Sunday.

These groups are now primarily using social media platforms and messaging apps such as X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram to target vulnerable youth, according to an official.

They are using fake profiles and Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to evade detection.

Once identified, these individuals are drawn into private groups where they are exposed to manipulative content, including fabricated videos depicting atrocities allegedly committed by security forces, the officials said.

This strategy is employed by handlers linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to incite hatred and foster a narrative conducive to recruitment.

In a troubling development, the officials said, the potential recruits are now being introduced to literature by Sayyid Qutb, an Egyptian extremist whose ideologies have significantly influenced radical Islamist organisations including Al-Qaeda.

Qutb, who was executed in 1966, advocated for active jihad against both secular governments and Western influence.

Historically, terror sympathisers relied on direct contact to recruit individuals but as security agencies have intensified their efforts to dismantle such networks, their methods have evolved, the officials said.

New recruits undergo virtual training via accessible online resources, including YouTube, before being assigned operational tasks within the region.

Officials have highlighted a marked increase in recruitment and indoctrination activities via social media, particularly in South Kashmir.

To counteract these threats, security agencies have established social media monitoring units that track potential recruits and neutralise threats in real time.

The proliferation of the internet has made social media an attractive tool for communication and information sharing, which in turn facilitates terrorist organisations in expanding their networks, the officials said.

Some individuals posing as extreme nationalists have been identified as having affiliations with radical groups, including the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, they said.

Moreover, terrorists are increasingly leveraging encrypted messaging platforms and apps such as Telegram and Mastodon, which are already banned in certain districts like Rajouri and Poonch, for covert communication and operational coordination, they said.

The United Nations has repeatedly underscored the effectiveness of terrorist groups in leveraging propaganda for various nefarious purposes, including recruitment and incitement to violence.

In response to these challenges, the UN Security Council had adopted the resolution 2354 of 2017 -- 'Comprehensive International Framework' -- which advocates for legal and law enforcement measures, public-private partnerships and the development of counter-narratives.

The resolution outlines key guidelines emphasising the importance of aligning counter-terrorism efforts with the United Nations Charter, acknowledging the primary responsibility of member states in combating terrorism, promoting coordination among relevant entities, tailoring counter-narratives to specific contexts, and ensuring compliance with international laws and human rights obligations.

In a bid to combat the spread of terrorist ideologies, the UNSC's Counter-Terrorism Committee has been tasked with identifying and compiling successful practices in countering terrorist narratives in collaboration with relevant non-United Nations entities.

During a debate on 'Countering the Narratives and Ideologies of Terrorism,' former Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin had highlighted the misuse of social media platforms by terrorist groups, emphasising the critical need for vigilant monitoring while safeguarding freedom of expression.

He had warned against the insidious influence of terrorism, likening it to a Hydra-like monster spreading its tentacles through targeted propaganda disseminated on the expansive social media networks intended to foster global connectivity.

As the situation evolves, authorities remain vigilant in their efforts to combat this new wave of digital recruitment and indoctrination, the officials said.