Palaash Mahotsav a celebration of nature, community: Delhi L-G

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority's annual flower festival, Palaash Mahotsav, was inaugurated by Lt Gov V K Saxena at Baansera on Saturday.

The three-day festival will last until February 16.

In a first, this year's festival is being organised simultaneously at four locations across the city -- Baansera, Ashoka Garden in Ashoka Vihar, Lala Hardayal Park in Jasola and Smriti Van in Narela.

"Palaash Mahotsav is a celebration of nature, community and our shared responsibility towards the environment. I commend the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for its sustained efforts in creating and maintaining green public spaces that enhance the quality of life in the city," the lieutenant governor said.

Such initiatives strengthen environmental awareness and foster a deeper connection between people and nature, he added.

"I urge the public to visit the festival with their families, participate in the activities and become partners in preserving and expanding Delhi's green cover," Saxena said.

According to officials, each venue features thematic floral displays, curated gardens, landscape installations and dedicated activity zones.

"Visitors can explore artisan stalls, food courts, cultural performances, workshops and interactive sessions designed for families and people of all age groups," DDA in a statement said.

The first Palaash Mahotsav was organised in 2023.