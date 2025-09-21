Palace city of Mysuru gears up for Dasara festival

Mysuru, Sep 21 (PTI) It is that time of a year again, when this palace city gets decked up for annual Dasara celebrations, playing host to a plethora of religious and cultural events, to keep up the tradition of Navaratri festival that began in 1610.

Celebrated as ''Nada Habba'' (state festival), the festivities is expected to be a grand affair this year depicting Karnataka's rich culture and traditions, coupled with reminiscence of royal pomp and glory.

Incidentally, a controversy broke out over the government's decision to invite International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate this year's Mysuru Dasara. As the Supreme Court declined to intervene in the state's decision to invite her, decks were cleared for the schedule of events.

This year's Dasara celebration will be for eleven-days, till 'Vijayadashami' on October 2, based on the lunar calendar.

Dasara, considered one of the biggest and most important festivals of the region, grew as a festival of masses under the royal patronage of the then Mysuru dynasty. Nowadays, the festival is being celebrated under the auspices of the Government of Karnataka.

Mushtaq will be inaugurating the festivities during the auspicious 'Vrushchika Lagna' between 10.10 am and 10.40 am on September 22, by showering flowers on the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru and its royals, amid chanting of vedic hymns, at the premises of Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi Hills here.

She will be accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, several of his cabinet colleagues, senior officials among others at the inaugural.

The Supreme Court on Friday had dismissed a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court's decision upholding the state government's invitation to Mushtaq to inaugurate Dasara.

Critics argue that choosing her to inaugurate the festival, which traditionally begins with Vedic rituals and floral offerings to Goddess Chamundeshwari, disrespectful to the religious sentiments and long-standing traditions associated with the event.

BJP leaders objected to the idea, especially after an old video went viral in which she reportedly expressed reservations about worshipping the Kannada language as "Goddess Bhuvaneshwari", stating that it was exclusionary to people like her (minorities).

However, Mushtaq, on her part, has said that her statement has been distorted by making selective parts of her old speech go viral on social media.

Various programmes will be held during these auspicious days of Navaratri, during which the palace, major streets, turnarounds or circles and buildings of Mysuru will be beautified by illuminating them with lights, fondly known as "Deepalankaara".

A large number of artists, including those from troupes from across the State, will be performing in various cultural events during the Dasara this year at various platforms.

Also, dozens of events that attract people like- food mela, flower show, cultural programmes, farmers' Dasara, women's Dasara, Yuva Dasara, children's Dasara, and poetry recital are also to be conducted.

However, cultural events in front of the illuminated Ambavilasa palace will be the main attraction, as it will be the main venue for performance by acclaimed artists from both state and national level.

Other than these events, the famous Dasara procession (Jumboo Sawari), Torch Light Parade, and Mysuru Dasara Exhibition are the ones that attract a large number of people, during the festivities.

The much-awaited Dasara Air Show by the Indian Air Force will take place at the Bannimantap Grounds on September 27 and October 1.

The Navaratri include various decorations and celebrations in households across Mysuru and surrounding areas, namely Gombe habba (arrangement of traditional dolls), Saraswati Pooja, Ayudha Pooja and Durga Pooja, among others.

The royal family will celebrate the festival as per their traditions in the palace. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of erstwhile Mysuru royal family, dressed in grand attire, conducting Khasagi durbar (private durbar) by ascending the golden throne, amid chanting of vedic hymns.

World famous, 'Jamboo Savaari', a procession of caparisoned elephants carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed in a Howdah covered with gold on Vijayadashmi, marks the culmination of celebrations on October 2.

Elephant named 'Abhimanyu', who has been carrying the 750 kg howdah since 2020, is likely to perform the duty this year too.

Dasara was celebrated by the rulers of the Vijayanagar empire and the tradition was inherited by the Wadiyars of Mysuru. Festivities were first started in Mysuru by the Wadiyar King, Raja Wadiyar I in the year 1610.

It became a private affair of the royal family following the abolition of the privy purse in 1971 and the discontinuation of the privileges of the erstwhile rulers.

However, a low-key Dasara used to be held on the initiative of the local people until the state government stepped in and the then Chief Minister D Devaraja Urs revived the Dasara celebrations in 1975, which is being followed till date.

Police have made elaborate security and crowd management arrangements for smooth Dasara this year, officials said. PTI KSU ADB