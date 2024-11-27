Palakkad by-poll result: Kerala BJP chief lashes out at media

Pathanamthitta (Ker), Nov 27 (PTI) Kerala BJP president K Surendran on Wednesday sought to vent his ire against media persons who gave ‘distorted’ reports on the party’s loss in the Palakkad assembly by-elections.

Addressing reporters here, he said in an apparent intimidating tone that the party will not “spare even a single fellow among media persons” who tried to tarnish the party’s image after the by-poll defeat.

“In the last three-four days, the media has been trying to tarnish the image of a great political party in the guise of Palakkad by-election results. We will not approve any such attempt,” he said.

“The party will not spare even a single man who did injustice to the party and will directly deal with such people. No doubt about it.” Surendran was apparently enraged by negative comments in the media about the infighting in the state BJP which reportedly led to the defeat of party candidate C Krishna Kumar in Palakkad following erosion of votes in party strongholds.

A few party leaders, including party national council member N Sivarjan and Palakkad municipal chairperson Prameela Sasidharan, had also come out openly against the selection of candidate by the state leadership.

Congress candidate Rahul Mamkoottathil won the Palakkad seat by a margin of over 18,000 votes against his closest rival BJP’s C Krishna Kumar in the by-elections held on November 20.

Earlier, Surendran visited the house of former Kannur additional district magistrate K Naveen Babu, whose family had approached the High Court seeking a CBI probe into his death under suspicious circumstances last month.

He said the entire people of the state were behind Naveen Babu’s family in their fight to bring out the truth behind his death. PTI MVG MVG ROH