Palakkad RDO office receives bomb threat by email, police search premises

Palakkad(Kerala), Apr 16 (PTI) Office of the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) received a bomb threat by email on Wednesday prompting the deployment of bomb and dog squads to search the premises for any explosives.

A senior police officer told a TV channel that the bomb disposal and dog squads were searching the RDO office after evacuating staffs and public from there.

He also said that similar emails were received in other districts of the state and therefore, police was trying to ascertain whether the threat was a hoax.

"A time has been mentioned in the email and we will continue our search till then," he said.

The content of email as shown on the TV channel claims that an RDX explosive has been placed at the RDO office and it will detonate at 1.30 pm.

The purported email also claims that the detonation is timed to coincide with the alleged "elimination" of AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswamy.

Last month, bomb threats by email were received at the Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad district collector offices and all of them turned out to be a hoax. PTI HMP HMP ADB