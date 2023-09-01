Palam 360 Khap to hold 'mahapanchayat' on September 3

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Palam 360 Khap will hold a 'mahapanchayat' on September 3 to discuss the issues faced by the 365 villages in and around Delhi, palam khap chief Chaudhary Surender Solanki said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, Solanki alleged that despite the contribution of villages across Delhi to the "development of the national capital," they are now being turned into slum clusters.

"Gram Sabha has been occupied in the name of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Villagers have been cheated and betrayed in the name of modernisation. House tax notices are being served to us these days. Our land was seized but no alternate plot was given to us despite promises," Solanki alleged.

He said that panchayats have been held in 200 villages in and around Delhi on the matter and also claimed that the rural population in the national capital has "lost faith in the Kejriwal government."