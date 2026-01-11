Palam records 3 deg C, lowest since 2013; Ayanagar at 2.9 deg C as cold wave grips capital

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Palam recorded its lowest minimum temperature in 13 years on Sunday, with the mercury dipping to 3.0 degrees Celsius, 4.3 notches below normal, as cold wave conditions gripped the capital.

Earlier, the Palam station had logged a minimum of 2.6 degrees Celsius on January 7, 2013.

The all-time lowest minimum temperature at Palam, however, remains minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, recorded on January 11, 1967.

Cold wave conditions were observed at several stations across the city.

Ayanagar was the coldest, logging a minimum of 2.9 degrees Celsius, 4.2 notches below normal, while Ridge recorded 3.7 degrees Celsius, 4.4 notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) added.

Lodhi Road registered a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches below normal. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, 2.6 notches below normal.

The weather officer said cold wave conditions are likely to persist over the next two days, including Tuesday, as minimum temperatures are expected to drop further in several parts of the capital.

A yellow alert has been issued in view of the prevailing cold conditions.

According to the IMD, cold wave conditions are declared when the minimum temperature falls between 4.5 degrees Celsius and 6.4 degrees Celsius below normal.