Palamedu Jallikattu: 42 injured, best man and bull rewarded with a car each

Madurai, Jan 16 (PTI) About 42 people, including 14 tamers and 16 spectators were injured in the second major event of the Pongal 2024 Jallikattu season held at Palamedu here on Tuesday.

The best tamer who embraced 14 bulls and the owner of the best bull that stubbornly refused to be subdued were each presented with the coveted Chief Minister's car as a prize.

Frenzied spectators cheered loudly whenever the dauntless tamers embraced the bulls' hump and held on as the bulls ran in the arena. They were equally exhilarated when the bulls pounced at the Vaadivaasal (entry point where the bulls are let out into the arena), ferociously shook the sharp horns, and darted without allowing anyone to approach.

Atleast half-a-dozen young tamers were tossed by the raging bulls when they missed the hump and clasped the bull's neck instead. Twelve bull owners too were among the 42 injured during the bull embracing (Eru Thazhuvuthal) event at Palamedu which annually hosts the Jallikattu during the Pongal (harvest)festival.

Avaniyapuram, in the district, set the tone and tenour of the Jallikattu when it hosted the event on Monday. Alanganallur is all set for the grand finale on Wednesday.

P Prabhakaran of Madurai was adjudged the best tamer as he "subdued" 14 bulls and he was awarded the Chief Minister's car as first prize in recognition of his valour.

"I had won the Jallikattu during the last three consecutive years," Prabhakaran later said. He claimed that many brave and talented young men could not participate in this traditional sport.

"I am very happy. I will meet the Chief Minister (M K Stalin) soon," Prabhakran told reporters.

"I expected to continue my winning streak but I finished second this time," Chinnapatti Tamilarasan, who tamed 11 bulls, said. In the 2023 Pongal Jallikattu, this youth won the first prize.

"This time it was difficult as the best bulls were let out into the arena. I missed the first prize. I hope to win it next year," Tamilarasan said. He was adjudged second and was given a motorbike.

Pandeeswaran who embraced 8 bulls was adjudged third.

A bull belonging to Chinnakaruppu of Pudukottai district was presented with a car on behalf of state Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, as it skillfully evaded being tamed.

Another bull owner Amarnath of Theni district was given a cow as second prize.

A total of 840 bulls were released from Vaadivaasal and nearly 1,000 tamers participated in the sport that saw the tamers' adrenaline surge.

Other winners who tasted momentary glory strutted out of the arena with a gold coin, cycle, chair, pot, mattress, and other utensils. Bull owners too were rewarded with matching goodies. State Registration Minister P Moorthy presented the prizes. PTI JSP ROH