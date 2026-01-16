Palamedu jallikattu sees close contest, champion wins by one bull

Madurai, Jan 16 (PTI) The second day of the traditional bull-taming sport, jallikattu, concluded at Palamedu near here on Friday with the best tamer subduing 17 bulls in a close contest, which saw the runner-up taming 16 bulls.

Official sources said at least 37 people have sustained injuries on Friday's event. This includes bull tamers, owners, and a few spectators.

Eight of the injured have been admitted in a hospital with serious injuries.

However, an official statement is yet to be released.

According to officials, Ajith from Ponthugampatti, who tamed 17 bulls, was declared the champion.

Podumbu Prabhakaran, a star tamer from Palamedu, secured the second spot by taming 16 bulls.

While Ajith was awarded a car on behalf of the state government, Prabhakaran received a motorcycle. The bull belonging to Sridhar of Kulamangalam was adjudged the best bull of the day, winning its owner a tractor.

Bull belonging to Tamilarasan of Kaikurichi won the second place, winning desi cow and a calf.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin flagged off the jallikattu event at the Manjamalai riverbed.

The bull-taming sport reached a fever pitch in Madurai as the second of the three major Pongal events commenced at Palamedu, following a high-stakes opening at Avaniyapuram.

Over 1,000 bulls and nearly 500 tamers participated in today’s event, officials said.

For Friday’s event too, the top tamer and the owner of the best bull won a car and a tractor, respectively, sponsored by the DMK leadership.

The season opener concluded late on January 15 with Balamurugan from Valayankulam emerging as the champion.

Balamurugan tamed 22 bulls to win the Chief Minister’s prize. G R Karthik from Avaniyapuram secured second place by taming 17 bulls, winning a motorcycle.

The bull belonging to the Virumandi Brothers was declared the best after stubbornly evading all tamers. They were awarded a tractor.

Medical teams monitoring first day event reported that 57 people (including 27 tamers and 9 spectators) were injured.

Eleven individuals were shifted to the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital for specialised care.

The grand finale of jallikattu will be held at Alanganallur on January 17 and inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Madurai District Collector K J Praveen Kumar has issued a strict prohibitory order banning the flight of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) across the district on January 17, in view of CM Stalin’s visit.

The CM is scheduled to arrive by flight on Saturday morning to inaugurate and witness the jallikattu.

As part of preparations for the event, 'Vaadivasal' (entry point) has been reinforced, and special galleries have been put up to accommodate a significant number of international tourists.

Popular actor Soori, a native of the Madurai region, added a touch of star power to Friday’s event by dropping in a for a while shortly after it began.

Speaking to PTI Videos as he exited the venue in Palamedu, the actor expressed deep emotional ties to the traditional bull-taming sport, describing it as an essential marker of Tamil identity.

Asked how it felt to witness the event, a visibly proud Soori stated that participating in and witnessing the sport was a matter of immense honour.

"I see this as a great pride. I feel very proud to be part of an identity given to us by our ancestors—one that is deeply rooted in our soil and our heritage," Soori said.

The actor also lauded the smooth conduct of the high-stakes event. "The arrangements are very good. It has been done excellently," he added.

Later in the day, adding to the star-studded presence at the Palamedu Jallikattu, actors Jiiva, Ashok Selvan, accompanied by his wife and actor Keerthi Pandian, and expressed their awe at the cultural scale of the event.

"This is my first time witnessing Jallikattu directly from the gallery, and the energy is indescribable,"Selvan told reporters at the sidelines of the event.

"Seeing the bond between the tamers and the bulls, and the discipline involved in this ancient sport, makes me realize why it is so close to the hearts of the Tamil people. It is not just about strength; it is about tradition,” he added.

Keerthi Pandian said the atmosphere at the Manjamalai riverbed was "electrifying" and reflected the true spirit of the Pongal festival. PTI JR JR ROH