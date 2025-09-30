Palaniswami accuses DMK govt of trying to shift blame on stampede in Karur

Chennai, Sep 30 (PTI) Questioning the government's press briefing over the Karur stampede, AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday accused the DMK government of "failing" in its duty to protect people, hiding its failure and trying to shift the blame on others. After the Karur stampede, the Stalin-led govt is "shaken", Leader of Opposition, Palaniswami alleged.

He charged the DMK government with "failing" in its duty to protect people and hiding its failure.

A former chief minister, Palaniswami alleged that by quickly hiding its failure, the Tamil Nadu government's objective appears to be to shift the blame for the stampede incident on others. PTI VGN VGN ROH