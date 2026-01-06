Palaniswami alleges Rs 4 lakh cr corruption by ruling DMK, submits memorandum to TN Guv

Chennai, Jan 6 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi alleging Rs 4 lakh crore corruption by the ruling DMK and sought a thorough probe.

Palaniswami claimed the corruption occurred during the four-and-a-half rule of the DMK.

"We submitted to the Governor, a dossier on corruption and scams of over Rs 4 lakh crore (in different departments) by the DMK government under M K Stalin, and sought a thorough enquiry under a retired judge of the Supreme Court," Palaniswami told reporters outside the Lok Bhavan here.

The Leader of the Opposition in the legislature claimed that the Chief Minister announced Rs 3,000 cash gift to rice category ration cardholders and rolled out free laptops to college students "only with an eye on the upcoming Assembly election." Former state ministers K P Munusamy, P Thangamani, Dindigul C Srinivasan, C Ve Shanmugam and D Jayakumar were among the delegation led by Palaniswami to submit the memorandum. PTI JSP JSP SA