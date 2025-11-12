Palaniswami alleges SL did not help Indian fishermen though their boat drifted due to malfunction

Chennai, Nov 12 (PTI) Demanding that the central and state governments take action on a war-footing to end the travails of the Tamil Nadu fishermen, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday alleged the Sri Lankan Navy arrested as many as 14 Indian fishermen though they sought the help of the authorities of the island nation after their boat drifted off course due to a malfunction.

Palaniswami, the leader of the opposition, alleged that the harassment and arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy in the mid-sea, while they go out for fishing, has become a continuous saga.

On November 8, a total of 14 fishermen went fishing from Mayiladuthurai district and due to a malfunction and also because of the wind's influence, the boat drifted off course and entered Sri Lankan waters. Consequently, they were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on November 9.

"Our fishermen pleaded with the Sri Lankan Navy, explaining that they had entered the area unintentionally due to a boat malfunction and requested help. However, the Sri Lankan Navy inhumanely dismissed their pleas and illegally arrested the Tamil Nadu fishermen and imprisoned them. I strongly urge the Central and State governments to take immediate, war-footing action to bring an end to these inhumane acts by the Sri Lankan government," Palaniswami said in a statement.

The Tamil Nadu fishermen are left yearning, wondering when they will be able to fish freely in the deep sea. It is unacceptable for anyone to tolerate any longer that they continue their fishing profession in a situation where there is no security for their lives and property.

Further, Palaniswami, a former chief minister said, "I strongly urge the DMK government to provide all necessary assistance to the families of all the Tamil Nadu fishermen who have been arrested and imprisoned by the Sri Lankan government." On November 10, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin apprised the Centre that as many as 14 fishermen were arrested and their mechanised fishing boat was seized by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Underscoring that over 120 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and more than 240 fishing boats remain under Sri Lankan custody, the chief minister urged the Centre to take all steps for the early release of the fishermen and their fishing boats. PTI VGN VGN KH