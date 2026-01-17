Chennai, Jan 17 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced five key poll promises, signaling the party’s aggressive stance and preparedness for the upcoming Assembly election.

His assurances to the people of poll-bound Tamil Nadu were made after he paid floral tributes to legendary actor and iconic leader M G Ramachandran on his 109th birth anniversary and distributing sweets to party members at the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah here.

“I am announcing the first phase of AIADMK’s election promises ahead of the 2026 Assembly election. The AIADMK always strives for the well-being of the people, as it remains one among them. I am announcing our first promise for women welfare - Kula Vilakku Thittam,” Palaniswami said.

Monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,000 will be provided to all family ration cardholders under the 'Magalir Kulavilakku Thittam'. The sum would be deposited directly into the bank accounts of women heads of families, he said.

In the run-up to the 2021 Assembly election, the DMK had announced Rs 1,000 as monthly entitlement to women heads of family ration cardholders. The scheme was launched in September 2023, for which Palaniswami has been claiming that the state government had rolled out the scheme only after the AIADMK mounted pressure.

He announced free bus rides for men travelling in city buses, while continuing the existing bus travel scheme for women (launched by the DMK government). The party, after forming the government, would provide concrete houses under the Amma Housing Scheme for rural households which don’t own houses, multistoried apartments for those in the urban areas who don’t possess houses, and concrete houses on behalf of the government to the Scheduled Caste communities.

Extending the rural employment scheme to 150 days from 125 days announced by the Centre, to enhance employment opportunities, apart from reviving the Amma Two-wheeler scheme and providing Rs 25,000 subsidy to five lakh women were among the other two announcements.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly is the first to make the announcements even before the election schedule is announced.

Speaking to reporters, he said the party’s election manifesto committee members were touring the districts to obtain the people’s feedback. “Many more announcements will follow soon,” he added. PTI JSP JSP ROH