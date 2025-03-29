Palaniswami asks DMK if 'NEET deaths' does not prick its conscience

Chennai, Mar 29 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday asked the ruling DMK whether the continuing "NEET deaths" in Tamil Nadu does not prick its conscience and alleged that the DMK leaders have the blood of several NEET aspirants on their hands.

Expressing shock over the death of a girl student here, who aspired to pursue a course in medicine, the leader of opposition blamed the DMK for NEET's introduction as it was a constituent of the Congress-led UPA from 2004 till 2013. The girl belonging to Chennai reportedly died by suicide as she feared the test.

Palaniswami, in a social media post, slammed the DMK for "laying the foundation for shattering the dreams" of Tamil Nadu students to study medicine, and he asked: "For the DMK, which deceived (the people) by spreading a blatant lie that there will not be NEET exam in Tamil Nadu if it assumes power in the state; does not the continuing NEET deaths prick its conscience? Also, the AIADMK chief, a former chief minister, named as many as 19 students, and alleged they had ended their lives, between September 2021 and March 2025, due to fears over clearing NEET. The DMK assumed office on May 7, 2021.

"What is the answer from Chief Minister M K Stalin for the 19 lives lost,? Palaniswami asked.

Taking a swipe at Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for the claim he made years ago that he and his party knew the secret to do away with the national medical entrance test, the AIADMK chief wanted to know "how many more lives should be lost ?" for that secret to tumble out.

The AIADMK chief alleged the DMK leaders have the blood of several NEET aspirants on their hands.

"How are you (DMK leaders) going to wipe away the blood stains that get accumulated on your hands ? the AIADMK top leader asked and said it was due to a huge lie uttered by the DMK for the sake of gaining political advantage.

Palaniswami said the DMK government is fully responsible for the death of the student. "Hence, put a full stop to the NEET exam drama! Do not deceive students Stalin,! he said.

The AIADMK leader urged students to march forward with confidence and shun negative thoughts. "Life is big, the world is big," he conveyed to them.

Speaking to reporters in Salem, Palaniswami, when asked on actor-politician Vijay's comment that the contest will be between his party, the Tamilaga Vetri Kalagam (TVK) and the DMK in the 2026 Assembly polls, he said: "It is his opinion. All party leaders say such things; it is aimed at developing the party and to encourage party workers." Tamil Nadu Assembly polls are due by March-April 2026. PTI VGN VGN ROH