Palaniswami, BJP leaders extend birthday greetings to Amit Shah

Chennai, Oct 22 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and many others leaders greeted BJP senior and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday on Wednesday.

Extending his warm birthday greetings to Shah, Palaniswami said the BJP leader's steadfast leadership, tireless dedication, and commitment to strengthening national security and unity have been truly commendable.

"May you be blessed with good health, happiness, and continued success in your service to our nation," the former Chief Minister, whose AIADMK is an ally of the BJP, said in a post on the social media platform X.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, who recently walked out of the NDA, wished Shah a long life, sound health, and continued strength to serve the people and the nation with wisdom and dedication.

Conveying his heartfelt birthday greetings, BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran said on 'X' that through his remarkable administrative brilliance, the Home Minister has strengthened the foundation of the nation and steered India towards a path of balanced development from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

"Amit Shah is a visionary leader whose countless efforts are dedicated to the creation of an integrated and strong Bharat. On this special day, I pray Thiru Amit Shah Avl is blessed with good health, prosperity, and happiness, and continues to serve the people of our great nation for many more years to come," Nagenthran said.

Former Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that it was a matter of pride to have an able, dynamic, strategic, patriotic, strong team spirit and visionary leader who made the country most safe, secure and peaceful in all fronts.

Actor-politician and BJP leader R Sarath Kumar, while conveying his best wishes and greetings to the Union Home Minister on his birthday, said Shah's unwavering dedication, strong leadership, and tireless efforts for the nation's security and unity continue to inspire all.

He wished Shah many more years of service to the great nation. PTI JSP JSP SA