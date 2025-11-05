Palaniswami chairs AIADMK district secretaries meeting in Chennai

Chennai, Nov 5 (PTI) A consultative meeting of district secretaries of AIADMK, the main opposition party of Tamil Nadu Assembly, was held here on Wednesday.

Party general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami chaired the session held at party headquarters, 'Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Maaligai'.

Earlier in the day, cadres accorded Palaniswami a rousing reception at party headquarters upon his arrival. He, accompanied by senior leaders, paid floral tributes to the statues of AIADMK Founder M G Ramachandran and the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The meeting holds significance as it comes close on the heels of the expulsion of veteran leader K A Sengottaiyan from the party. The 77-year-old leader from the western region is an MLA representing Gobichettipalayam (Erode district) constituency. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB