Palaniswami chairs meet to rev up AIADMK poll booth committees

Chennai, Oct 17 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday chaired a meeting to make the party's booth committees more effective in focusing on the voters at booth level in the Lok Sabha election next year.

Advertisment

The AIADMK, which boasts of 1.5 crore cadres, is strong at the grassroots and the party will strengthen the booth committees to win all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, a senior leader said.

Earlier in the day, Palaniswami, accompanied by senior leaders, garlanded the statues of party leaders and former Chief Ministers: M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa on the AIADMK's 52nd anniversary, at the party headquarters here.

He hoisted the party flag and distributed sweets to the cadres. Palaniswami extended financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1.3 crore to 62 party members on the occasion. PTI JSP KH