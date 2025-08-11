Palaniswami considers him to be a leader like MGR, Jaya, says Stalin

Tiruppur, Aug 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami considers himself to be a leader on a par with AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Addressing an event in Udumalaipettai, Stalin said Palaniswami claims to be from the western region whenever he visits this region. However, it is under the Dravidian model regime the western zone has witnessed all-round development in view of the implementation of increased number of schemes and accomplishments.

Coimbatore and nearby regions, including Tiruppur form part of western Tamil Nadu and Palaniswami's home turf is Salem.

"Achievements will continue, we will do it continuously," he said.

Leader of Opposition Palaniswami, considering himself to be a leader on a par with AIADMK founder-leader MGR and late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, "makes sound," Stalin said referring to the AIADMK chief targeting the DMK government over several issues.

Stalin said Palaniswami, however, does not even know what his party workers comment about him.

The CM did not elaborate on his allegation.

In view of the achievements of the DMK government, the political "conspiracies" of Palaniswami could not make any impact and it will not work in future as well.

As far as the government is concerned, it is implementing all that is necessary for every district.

Stalin claimed that the AIADMK's defeat in the 2026 Assembly election will commence from the western parts of the state and added that the AIADMK had already faced electoral loss in 2024 LS and civic polls and bypolls in the same western Tamil Nadu region.

"Such defeat will continue in the upcoming Assembly election (next year)." Palaniswami hopes that, by uttering lies, people would believe his political claims by also forgeting his infamous rule (2017-2021).

However, the AIADMK chief's wish would never get fulfilled as the DMK regime's welfare schemes, including 'Ungaludan Stalin' (outreach programme to take government services to the people and redress grievances by organising special camps in their neighbourhoods) and 'Nalan Kakkum Stalin' (medical camps in all districts) has become big hits.

Referring to the Supreme Court days ago setting aside an order directing the state government not to use the name and photos of Chief Minister Stalin and other stalwarts in state welfare schemes, the CM said the top court also imposed Rs 10 lakh cost on petitioner C Ve Shanmugam and asked if the AIADMK was not ashamed.

Also, the Centre itself, led by the BJP, an ally of the AIADMK, has said that Tamil Nadu is the best state in terms of economic growth in the country. Palaniswami was thus frustrated the most and hence, he has been targeting him without giving respect due for an elected chief minister, Stalin said.

"However, I am not concerned. Our work is service to the people and I am not inclined to waste my time by answering you (leader of opposition)," the chief minister added. PTI VGN VGN ROH