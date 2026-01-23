Palaniswami, Dhinakaran display camaraderie, to strive for unseating DMK

Maduranthakam (Tamil Nadu), Jan 23 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran on Friday said they have set aside differences and decided to achieve their common goal of defeating the DMK at the hustings.

The two leaders who made a public appearance together at the NDA rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here today, displayed camaraderie at the event indicating that their focus now was to unseat the ruling dispensation from power.

Addressing a joint press conference after the rally, Palaniswami and the AMMK general secretary said they were "children nurtured by Amma (former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa) and would strive together for the victory of the combine.

"T T V Dhinakaran and I had already clarified that we will work together. We were nurtured by Amma. We had some differences. But, forgetting all that we have decided to take forward Amma's work. We will work together," Palaniswami said on the two coming together in the NDA.

At one juncture, an irate Palaniswami remarked, "you want to create confusion? You don't want us to remain united?" He pointed out that MDMK chief Vaiko, who had once criticised the DMK and even Chief Minister M K Stalin, had aligned with the DMK now.

"Despite Stalin's detention under MISA during the Emergency (in 1976), he forged an electoral alliance with the Congress," Palaniswami said, and sought to know why the coming together of AIADMK and AMMK should be doubted.

Also, he claimed that many parties were likely to join the NDA.

"It was a family issue. We want to remove the DMK from power. Palaniswami and I, like brothers, will work together," Dhinakaran stressed.

Till a few days ago, Dhinakaran had been an acerbic critic of Palaniswami and even refused to accept him as the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly election, as projected by the NDA.

However, after calling on BJP Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal here on January 21, he announced to rejoin the NDA and strive for its victory.

Earlier, following a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital, Palaniswami indicated that Dhinakaran was likely to join the NDA.

Dhinakaran floated the AMMK in 2018 following his expulsion from the AIADMK by Palaniswami.

"We will campaign together. NDA government will be formed in Tamil Nadu soon and we will make the state vibrant," Dhinakaran told reporters at the press conference in which PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, Goyal, Union Minister L Murugan, BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran, and other leaders were present.