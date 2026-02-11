Palaniswami disputes DMK govt’s growth trajectory, says prepared for debate with TN CM

Chennai, Feb 11 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday disputed the ruling DMK dispensation’s assertion that Tamil Nadu was on a growth trajectory and said he was ready for a public debate on the “growth story” with Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Stalin’s only achievement on governance since 2021, Palaniswami said, was to depend on huge state borrowings and that much of the investments that materialised today was because of the commitment made by investors during the previous AIADMK regime.

“Stalin did not face the challenges that the AIADMK government under me encountered because of the devastation caused by cyclones, drought and the pandemic. Despite the crisis, my government performed well,” Palaniswami claimed.

He has been insisting upon a public debate with the Chief Minister on the achievements during both the regimes for the benefit of the people but there has been no response from Stalin, he claimed at the India Today Roundtable conference here.

To a question on power sharing, the former CM replied, “Union Home Minister Amit Shah had made it clear that I will lead the NDA in Tamil Nadu and that I am the chief ministerial candidate. The NDA will win (the upcoming Assembly election) and the AIADMK will form the government on our own majority, winning 210 seats.” On the Chief Minister’s remark that power sharing in Tamil Nadu will not work, Palaniswami said the former’s stance and that of his ally, the Congress, demanding a share in power only showed the confusion in the DMK camp.

On actor-politician Vijay, he said the actor was not a superstar in politics. “The actor has not contested a single election. We will know his strength once he contests." On some of the AIADMK leaders like K A Sengottaiyan joining the TVK or others crossing over to the DMK, Palaniswami replied, “everyone is free to join any party in a democracy.” PTI JSP JSP ROH