Palaniswami dubs as daydream DMK's 'will win 200 seats' slogan in Assembly polls

Chennai, Dec 15 (PTI) AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said the claim of DMK brass that its alliance would win 200 constituencies in the 2026 Assembly election was a daydream.

Advertisment

Addressing the party's general council and executive committee meeting here, Palaniswami, alleged all round corruption in the DMK regime, and said it had been facing protest of various sections including government employees, and transport workers.

Accusing the DMK regime as 'incompetent,' Palaniswami accused Stalin of having 'Kumbakarna's sleep' for not allegedly acting over 'red alerts' of Meteorological Department authorities in order to tackle the rain and flood situation in Villupuram, Cuddalore and other regions.

The objective of the red alert was to prompt state government to take suitable precautionary measures, he said. and added that it was not done by the chief minister and his government.

Advertisment

Ruling party leaders, Chief Minister M K Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and party MP, Kanimozhi comment that 'they say with arrogance,' that the DMK-led coalition will win 200 seats out of 234 segments in the 2026 Assembly polls.

"Kanimozhi says that she is saying with arrogance that her party will win 200 seats, it is a dream and it can never become a reality," Palaniswami said, and added that DMK's 200 seats slogan was just a daydream, that could never be realised.

Only the alliance to be led by his party will win 200 seats, the AIADMK general secretary asserted and added that he would commence a statewide tour in January 2025 to cover all the 234 Assembly constituencies, ahead of the polls.

Advertisment

Recently, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam chief and actor Vijay had accused the DMK of being arrongant by claiming to win 200 seats and had also said that people will 'minus' the 'selfish alliance calculations' of the ruling party.

Palaniswami, who was chief minister between 2017 and 2021, said that an alliance that 'people and cadres' wish will be formed ahead of the 2026 Assembly election, and it will be victorious.

The AIADMK top leader said the new government to be formed by his party following such a win will be different from the party-led regimes seen before. PTI VGN KH