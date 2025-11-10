Palaniswami expresses grief over blast in Delhi, tells TN govt to be on alert

Chennai, Nov 10 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said he was anguished by the tragic loss of lives in the explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and urged the Tamil Nadu government to be on "highest alert." In a social media post, Palaniswami said: "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured.

At the same time, I commend the swift and decisive action of our security forces in Faridabad. The recovery of nearly 300 kg of explosives and several AK-47 rifles underscores the grave threats our nation continues to face.

Given the seriousness of the situation, I urge the Tamil Nadu Government and Police to remain on the highest alert, enhance vigilance, and implement foolproof security measures across the State to ensure the safety and security of the general public.

Special attention and heightened precaution should also be exercised in coastal regions, which require continuous monitoring and strengthened surveillance." PTI VGN VGN KH