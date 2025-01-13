Dubai 24H race: Palaniswami greets actor Ajith after his team secured third place

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Monday greeted actor Ajith Kumar after his racing team secured the third place in the Dubai 24H 2025 race on January 12.

Held annually at the Dubai Autodrome, the racing event features high-performance GT and touring cars competing in a gruelling 24-hour format that tests speed, strategy and endurance.

In a social media post, Palaniswami called Ajith a "dear brother" and extended his greetings to the star-led Ajithkumar Racing for coming third in the Dubai race and wished he brought more laurels to the country.