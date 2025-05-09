Palaniswami hails jawans, asks cadres to pray in places of worship for armed forces

Chennai, May 9 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said now is the time for all the people to support the war time action of the Union government.

Hailing the armed forces for scuttling the Pakistani efforts to target Indian cities and thereby protecting the people, Palaniswami appealed to party workers to offer prayers in temples, mosques and churches for the wellbeing of jawans and for the nation's victory.

"This is the time for all of us to support as a nation, the war time activities of the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said in a social media post.

Under the circumstances, the former chief minister appealed to AIADMK workers to avoid celebrations and visiting him on his birthday, on May 12, when he would turn 71.

They may, however, engage themselves in already scheduled events to mark his birthday provided these were welfare programmes including blood donation and medical camps. PTI VGN ROH