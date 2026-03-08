Palaniswami hits back at Stalin, alleges DMK is 'slave' to Congress party

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Mar 8 (PTI) Hitting back at Chief Minister M K Stalin, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday alleged that the ruling DMK is "slave" to its ally, the Congress party.

Addressing a poll rally here at Perunthurai, Palaniswami said the Congress-DMK were engaged in a war of words for about 20 days over seat sharing and connected matters.

Eventually, the Congress party intimidated its ally, the DMK, and secured 28 seats for the Assembly polls to be held in April-May this year, he alleged.

People have not forgotten that even when DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi was alive, the Congress party intimidated and made DMK a "slave" and forged an alliance with it. This was achieved by conducting "raids" while seat-sharing talks were going on, he claimed.

However, his party, the AIADMK, is an independent party which chose to fight the 2024 LS polls on its own.

Now, in order to dislodge DMK from power, his party has formed an alliance and it is robust, transparent and cordial unlike the DMK-led alliance, he said. PTI VGN VGN KH