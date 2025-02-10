Palaniswami inaugurates AIADMK''s Delhi office

Chennai, Feb 10 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday virtually inaugurated the party's office "Puratchi Thalaivar MGR-Puratchi Thalaivi Amma Maaligai," in Delhi.

Palaniswami, accompanied by party leaders including SP Velumani, P Thangamani, Pollachi V Jayaraman, Sellur K Raju, D Jayakumar, Natham R Viswanathan, Tamizh Magan Hussain, S Semmalai and C Ponnaiyan inaugurated the new office via video conferencing from the party headquarters here and distributed sweets to functionaries and party workers.

The party said its newly constructed office on MB Road (Institutional Area, Pushp Vihar, Sector VI, Plot Nos 15 and 22) in New Delhi has been named after the founder leader MG Ramachandran and late party matriarch J Jayalalithaa. Party's district secretaries, office-bearers and elected representatives took part. PTI VGN ADB