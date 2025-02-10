Palaniswami inaugurates AIADMK's Delhi office

Chennai, Feb 10 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday virtually inaugurated the party's office "Puratchi Thalaivar MGR-Puratchi Thalaivi Amma Maaligai," in Delhi.

The 13,020 sq ft ground plus three floor office building for the party in the national capital has been constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 10 crore and the work had commenced on October 5, 2015, when J Jayalalithaa was the AIADMK general secretary.

Palaniswami, accompanied by party leaders, including SP Velumani, P Thangamani, Pollachi V Jayaraman, Sellur K Raju, D Jayakumar, Natham R Viswanathan, Tamizh Magan Hussain, S Semmalai and C Ponnaiyan inaugurated the new office via video conferencing from the party headquarters here and distributed sweets to functionaries and party workers.

On February 21, 2012, the Central government had transferred a 10,850 sq ft site in Delhi to the party for construction of its office, the AIADMK said.

Further, the party said its newly constructed office on MB Road (Institutional Area, Pushp Vihar, Sector VI, Plot Nos 15 and 22) in New Delhi has been named after the founder leader MG Ramachandran and late party matriarch Jayalalithaa.

Party's district secretaries, office-bearers and elected representatives took part.